FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Argentina ends holding period for foreign capital
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 8 months ago

Argentina ends holding period for foreign capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's government did away with a required holding period for foreign capital in a decree published in the official gazette on Thursday, a measure aimed at attracting investment with the country mired in recession.

Previously, investors had to wait 120 days to access funds they had moved into Latin America's No. 3 economy.

The measure was one of the first adopted by Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne, who took office this week a year into center-right President Mauricio Macri's term.

Former Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay had decreased the mandatory holding period from 365 days but not eliminated it. (Reporting by Hernán Nessi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.