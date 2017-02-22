FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina to announce 2018 deficit target of 3.2 pct - Cronista
February 22, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 6 months ago

Argentina to announce 2018 deficit target of 3.2 pct - Cronista

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Argentina will announce a 2018 fiscal deficit target of 3.2 percent of gross domestic product, down from 4.2 percent expected this year, newspaper Cronista reported on Wednesday.

Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne will give a press conference to announce the fiscal targets for 2018 and 2019 at noon (3 p.m. GMT) and is also expected to announce quarterly targets, enabling markets to monitor the government's progress in lowering the deficit more closely.

A spokesman for Dujovne, asked to comment on Cronista's report, said the targets would be announced at noon. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

