UPDATE 2-Argentina says economic activity flat in June

* June growth flat after May’s 0.5 percent yr/yr decline

* Private economists accuse gov’t of exaggerating growth

By Hilary Burke

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic activity was flat in June, topping market expectations for a 0.3 percent year-on-year contraction and beating even more pessimistic private forecasts of a steep decline.

The government published its EMAE economic activity index , a close proxy for gross domestic product, on Friday. The data showed a 1.1 percent expansion in June versus May.

Latin America’s No. 3 economy expanded 8.9 percent last year. But growth is slowing sharply due to high inflation, a sluggish world economy, waning demand from top trade partner Brazil, lower grains output and the impact of new trade and currency controls that have dented confidence.

The INDEC statistics institute said growth in the 12 months through June was 5.3 percent. But many economists believe the agency exaggerates annual growth by as much as 3 percentage points, while also drastically low-balling inflation.

Although official growth data has been surprisingly negative in recent months - narrowing the gap with private estimates - the government’s June figure stands in stark contrast to the 3.9 percent drop in economic activity measured by the Orlando J. Ferreres & Associates consulting firm.

In May, INDEC reported the first year-on-year contraction since July 2009, when the world was grappling with financial crisis.

Eleven analysts surveyed by Reuters gave estimates for June’s economic activity ranging from a 1.1 percent contraction to 1.0 percent growth, with a median of -0.3 percent.

Industrial production sank in the month of June, dragged down by weak Brazilian demand for Argentine cars.

In June 2011, economic activity grew 9.4 percent year-on-year.

The government’s budget puts 2012 growth at 5.1 percent, although most economists think it will be much lower and could even show a contraction.

Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino told reporters this week that global economic weakness was not helping Argentina, but he declined to say whether officials would cut the growth outlook.

Analysts now think the government will report 2012 economic growth below the 3.26 percent threshold that would trigger a roughly $4 billion payout on GDP warrants in December 2013.