FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Argentina says June economic activity up 6.4 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2013 / 7:17 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina says June economic activity up 6.4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Argentina rose 6.4 percent in June compared with the same month last year, the government announced on Friday, a reading that outperformed market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 6.0 percent rise in economic activity during the month, according to the median forecast.

The official INDEC statistics office also said in its statement that June activity rose 0.4 percent from May.

President Cristina Fernandez has prioritized economic growth ahead of October mid-term elections that will determine control of the Congress. The 60-year-old Peronist leader has promised a 4.4 percent expansion in 2013 on the back of strong soy and corn harvests.

Her government has used extra government spending to temporarily ease the negative effects of currency and capital controls imposed after she started her second term in office in 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.