Argentina says economic activity up 2.7 pct in Dec, 4.9 pct in 2013
February 21, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 4 years ago

Argentina says economic activity up 2.7 pct in Dec, 4.9 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic activity in December rose 2.7 percent year-on-year to end 2013 with a 4.9 percent expansion, the government said on Friday, paces that surpassed market expectations.

The EMAE economic activity index, a close proxy for gross domestic product, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent from November, the INDEC statistics agency said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.4 percent rise in the index in December and 3.1 percent in all of 2013, compared to the same periods in 2012.

