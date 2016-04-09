FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina to start discussions on IMF review next week: fin min
April 9, 2016

Argentina to start discussions on IMF review next week: fin min

Paul Kilby, Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NASSAU, April 9 (IFR) - Argentina will start discussions with the IMF next week on a new Article IV review, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said at a conference held by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) in Nassau.

“Next week we are going to have a discussion... to agree on an actual schedule for the next Article IV evaluation, which will happen some time around September,” Prat-Gay told the audience.

“We have no problem with people looking at what we do because we are very confident in what we are doing.” (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

