UPDATE 3-Argentina needs no more than $15 bln debt in 2017 -minister

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Argentina expects to issue no more than $10 billion to $15 billion in international debt next year, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Monday.

President Mauricio Macri ended a decade-long legal battle with mostly U.S. creditors who refused to accept payment terms from a record 2002 default, enabling Argentina to issue international bonds again.

Macri's government has focused on attracting investment and reconciling Argentina with global capital markets since he took office in December, closing a bitter chapter following a $100 billion default in 2002, the largest ever at the time.

Prat-Gay said at an event in New York that Argentina would likely post non-negative growth in the third quarter for the first time in five quarters. He said annual inflation could end the quarter at 17 percent, the government's target for all of 2017.

"If inflation in September stays at what private associates are estimating, 1 percent or 1.2 percent, that will mean the third quarter will end up at an annual inflation rate that is already at our target for next year," Prat-Gay said.

Consumer price gains slowed drastically in greater Buenos Aires in August, to 0.2 percent from 2.0 percent in July. Recession is helping to keep a lid on consumer prices, as is a court ruling that forced the government to restore home heating gas subsidies until public hearings could be held.

Macri also promised that inflation, a long-time nightmare for Argentines, would continue to fall.

"We will see (single)-digit inflation in two years' time," he said at the event, hosted by the Financial Times newspaper.

Macri said he had seen evidence a tax amnesty covering undeclared assets would be successful. The government expects the amnesty could provide as much as $80 billion to kickstart the economy though Macri did not say how much had been collected so far.

