September 22, 2016 / 1:00 AM / a year ago

Argentina says fiscal deficit widened to 37.2 bln pesos in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 37.2 billion pesos($2.46 billion) in August, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, around twice as high as the deficit during the same month last year.

The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations. ($1 = 15.1300 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
