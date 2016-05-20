FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina posts 12.758 bln peso primary fiscal deficit in April
May 20, 2016

Argentina posts 12.758 bln peso primary fiscal deficit in April

BUENOS AIRES, May 20 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 12.758 billion pesos ($894.4 million) in April, the Finance Ministry reported on Friday.

Taming the fiscal deficit is one of the top policy priorities of pro-markets President Mauricio Macri. Since taking office in December, his government has slashed power subsidies and laid off tens of thousands of public workers in a drive to lower Argentina’s bloated public sector wage bill.

$1 = 14.265 Argentine pesos at the end of April Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

