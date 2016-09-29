FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

IMF says more reforms needed to restore growth in Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Progress has been made in correcting imbalances in Argentina's economy but sustained and equitable growth would require more reforms, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday in a statement marking the end of its first mission to the country in 10 years.

Roberto Cardarelli, division chief of the IMF's North America Division, said in the statement that improving governance and increasing the efficiency of public spending would help reduce the tax burden and reduce fiscal imbalances. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
