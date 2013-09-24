FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Argentina's industrial output fell 0.4 pct in Aug vs year ago
#Market News
September 24, 2013 / 7:45 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina's industrial output fell 0.4 pct in Aug vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Argentinas industrial production declined 0.4 percent in August from the same period a year ago, the government said on Tuesday, dramatically lower than the median forecast of a 1.3 percent expansion in a Reuters poll.

Industrial output shrank 1.5 percent in August from July on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to a statement from the INDEC national statistics institute.

Argentina’s Adefa car-manufacturing chamber said last week that automobile output and exportation from Argentina fell in August due to slowing demand from key trade partner Brazil.

The group said car production fell 5.9 percent in August while shipments to neighbouring Brazil, South America’s heavyweight economy, dropped 34.8 percent versus August 2012.

