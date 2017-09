BUENOS AIRES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Argentina’s December industrial production fell 5.6 percent from a year earlier, falling far short of expectations for a 4.2 percent decline in a Reuters poll of analysts, government data showed on Friday.

In 2013 as a whole, factory output fell 0.2 percent , the INDEC statistics institute said.

Industrial production dipped 0.7 percent in December compared with November, seasonally adjusted.