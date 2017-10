BUENOS AIRES, March 13 (Reuters) - Argentina’s official inflation was reported at 0.5 percent in February, slowing markedly from January’s 1.1 percent reading after supermarkets agreed to freeze prices for 60 days, the government said on Wednesday.

The country’s inflation figures are widely disputed and private economists estimate consumer prices rose by 1.8 percent last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll of four analysts.