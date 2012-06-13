FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Argentina says official inflation 0.8 pct in May
June 13, 2012 / 7:47 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina says official inflation 0.8 pct in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* May’s figure same as month earlier even as growth cools

* Education, health prices register biggest increases

* Food costs rise by 0.7 percent, slower than month earlier

BUENOS AIRES, June 13 (Reuters) - Argentina’s official inflation was 0.8 percent in May, the same as in April despite slowing economic growth, the government said on Wednesday.

The country’s inflation figures are widely disputed and private economists estimate consumer prices really rose by 2.0 percent last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll of five local analysts.

Economic growth in Latin America’s No. 3 economy is slowing from the China-like pace seen in most of the last nine years. But double-digit inflation is entrenched and annual inflation expectations remain high despite the slowdown.

Continued strong state spending and loose monetary conditions mean price rises are unlikely to ease, analysts say.

The INDEC statistics agency said 12-month inflation through May was 9.9 percent, up slightly from 9.8 percent a month earlier but far below the 20 percent to 25 percent rate seen by private economists.

INDEC said May’s biggest price gains were registered in education and health costs, which climbed 2.5 percent and 2.0 percent respectively.

Costs in the heavily weighted food-and-drink sector rose 0.7 percent compared with 1.3 percent in April.

