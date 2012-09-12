UPDATE 2-Argentina says August inflation rises to 0.9 percent

* Twelve-month inflation inches into double digits

* Reuters poll put real inflation at 1.9 percent

* President announces steep hike to child benefit

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Argentina on Wednesday reported August inflation of 0.9 percent, a quickening by a notch from July but well under the 1.9 percent increase estimated by economists in a Reuters poll.

The INDEC statistics agency’s consumer price data has been widely discredited as too low for five years and independent estimates tend to double or even triple the official number.

Argentina’s economy is slowing sharply after growing at China-like rates for most of the last nine years, but high price rises are entrenched and expectations for annual inflation are around 30 percent, private data shows.

Reflecting the gaping difference between real and official inflation data, wages in the formal economy and state welfare benefits have been rising at a rate of more than 20 percent.

President Cristina Fernandez said late on Wednesday a child benefit for low-income families would rise 25.9 percent to 340 pesos ($73) per month per child, bringing the annual cost to the state to nearly $6 billion.

Fernandez, a center-leftist who rarely mentions inflation, blamed rising prices on businesses and defended her big-spending policies as a way to boost consumer demand and stimulate growth.

“When we talk about this increase in prices, it’s as if the government were responsible, when in reality it’s businessmen who increase prices,” she said in a televised speech.

Loose monetary policy, including the rapid expansion of the money supply, is fueling consumer demand despite cooling economic activity, the analysts surveyed by Reuters said.

They estimated last month’s real inflation at 1.9 percent, with a range of forecasts from 1.6 percent to 2.05 percent.

INDEC said 12-month inflation through August climbed into double digits at 10.0 percent from 9.9 percent a month earlier. That was far below the 20 percent to 25 percent rate estimated by independent economists and consumer groups.

The state agency said the biggest price gain last month, 2.4 percent, occurred in the transport and communications category.

Medical care costs rose 1.3 percent, while the leisure and entertainment prices increased 1.2 percent.

Costs in the heavily weighted food-and-drink sector climbed 0.6 percent last month, unchanged from July when overall inflation was reported at 0.8 percent.