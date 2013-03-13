FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Argentina reports February inflation slows to 0.5 pct
March 13, 2013

UPDATE 1-Argentina reports February inflation slows to 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 13 (Reuters) - Argentina’s reported its official inflation rate was at 0.5 percent in February, slowing markedly from January’s 1.1 percent reading after supermarkets agreed to freeze prices for 60 days, the government said on Wednesday.

The country’s inflation figures are widely disputed and private economists estimate consumer prices rose by 1.8 percent last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

A stagnant economy and stubbornly high inflation rates are making Argentina’s annual wage talks thornier than ever this year just as President Cristina Fernandez turns her attention to mid-term elections.

Shunning orthodox monetary policy recipes to cool prices, Fernandez instead forged a two-month price freeze accord with supermarket chains and appliance stores.

