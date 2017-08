BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank chief Federico Sturzenegger said on Thursday that salary hikes for some unions in 2017 that may be above its 17 percent maximum inflation target would not threaten achieving that goal for the year.

Sturzenegger said he did not see room to relax monetary policy at the moment, however. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)