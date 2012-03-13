FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Argentina official inflation 0.7 pct in February
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 7:30 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 2-Argentina official inflation 0.7 pct in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Food and drink, other goods and services top gainers

* February inflation slows from January’s 0.9 pct - gov’t

* Analysts see real inflation at least twice official figure

BUENOS AIRES, March 13 (Reuters) - Argentina’s official inflation was 0.7 percent in February, slowing from the previous month, the government said on Tuesday.

The country’s inflation figures are widely disputed and private economists estimate consumer prices really rose by 1.7 percent last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll . January’s inflation was 0.9 percent.

The INDEC statistics agency said 12-month inflation through February was 9.7 percent, unchanged from a month earlier but far below the roughly 25 percent seen by independent economists, which would make it one of the region’s highest rates.

INDEC said the top price gains in February were in the heavily weighted food and drink sector, up 1.3 percent, and “other goods and services,” which climbed 1.5 percent.

Analysts, renegade state statistics workers and opposition politicians accuse the government of underestimating rising consumer prices for the last five years, in part to lower payments on inflation-linked debt. Officials deny that and defend the government data.

The vast difference between official and private figures prompted a government crackdown that includes heavy fines on economists who dare to release their own inflation estimates.

To protect local consultants from retaliation, opposition lawmakers have been releasing the independent estimates, which serve as a key reference point for wage hikes.

