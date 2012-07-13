UPDATE 1-Argentina says June inflation slows to 0.7 pct

* Inflation for previous month was 0.8 percent

* June’s figure keeps 12-month official rate at 9.9 percent

* Private economists put annual inflation at 20-25 percent

BUENOS AIRES, July 13 (Reuters) - Argentina’s official inflation slowed to 0.7 percent in June, down slightly from May’s 0.8 percent rate as economic activity cooled, government data showed on Friday.

The country’s official inflation figures are widely disputed, however. Private economists estimate consumer prices actually rose by 1.7 percent last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll of five local analysts.

Latin America’s No. 3 economy is losing steam after growing at China-like rates for most of the last nine years even as high inflation is entrenched and annual inflation expectations have held at 30 percent since March despite the slowdown, private data shows.

The INDEC statistics agency said 12-month inflation through June was 9.9 percent, unchanged from a month earlier but far below the 20 percent to 25 percent rate estimated by independent economists.

Inflation was seen at 2.0 percent in May, according to private estimates, supporting the notion that consumer prices have cooled a bit.

“June’s (price data) reflects the impact of the economy’s sharp contraction. Everything rose a little less than it had been rising,” said economic consultant Jose Luis Espert, adding it was too early to say whether this would mark a lasting trend.

Generally, analysts say strong state spending and loose monetary conditions mean price increases are unlikely to ease much.

INDEC said June’s biggest price gains were registered in the leisure sector, which jumped 1.6 percent, while household goods and clothing costs rose 1.1 percent.

Costs in the heavily weighted food-and-drink sector climbed 0.9 percent last month, compared with 0.7 percent in May.

Although overall economic growth data from June is not yet available, consulting firm Orlando J. Ferreres & Associates said the Argentine economy shrank 1.2 percent in May year-on-year, contracting for the first time since October 2009.

The government is due to report May economic activity data and June industrial production next Friday, July 20.