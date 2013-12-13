FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Argentina says November inflation 0.9 pct
December 13, 2013 / 8:16 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina says November inflation 0.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Argentina’s consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in November, compared with October, the government said on Friday.

The country’s official inflation figures, however, are widely disputed. Private economists estimated that Argentine consumer prices rose 2.2 percent last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Consumer prices in the grains-exporting South American country rose 10.5 percent in the 12 months through November and 9.4 percent in the first 11 months of 2013, the government said.

Private economists say Argentine inflation is running at over 25 percent annually.

Argentina is working to reform the quality of its economic data, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, signaling that the global lender will not move forward with sanctions on the country.

