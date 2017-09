BUENOS AIRES, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank should announce a loan from international banks in the range of $4 billion to $6 billion in the coming days, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Thursday.

Argentina, which has been seeking to bolster low foreign reserves, still has around $2 billion available from its currency swap with China, the minister told reporters. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Hugh Bronstein; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)