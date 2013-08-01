FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says July tax revenue jumps to 80.3 bln pesos
August 1, 2013 / 7:46 PM / in 4 years

Argentina says July tax revenue jumps to 80.3 bln pesos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenue in July totaled 80.3 billion pesos ($14.6 billion), rising 31 percent from the same month a year ago, the government said on Thursday.

The figure came in above the median forecast of 77.7 billion pesos given by in a Reuters poll of five local analysts.

Private economists put Argentina’s inflation at between 20 percent and 25 percent a year, would would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by price increases.

President Cristina Fernandez said on Wednesday the country’s tax take had reached a record 80 billion pesos.

