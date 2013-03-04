UPDATE 2-Argentina's February tax revenue jumps 29 pct on year

* Revenue growth tops private inflation estimates of 25 pct

* Income tax receipts surge 44.2 pct in February

BUENOS AIRES, March 4 (Reuters) - Argentina’s February tax revenue was 60.89 billion pesos (US$12.05 billion), up 28.8 percent from the same month last year and beating expectations, the government said on Monday.

Analysts had forecast the government’s tax take at 59.29 billion pesos, according to the median in a Reuters poll in which estimates ranged from 58.60 billion to 60.30 billion pesos.

Growth in Latin America’s No. 3 economy slowed sharply last year after expanding 8.9 percent in 2011 and the pace of tax revenue growth cooled somewhat, although it is still brisk.

Much of the revenue growth can be explained by high inflation, however, which private economists estimate at about 25 percent a year. The government’s widely discredited data put last year’s consumer inflation at 10.8 percent.

The government reported that proceeds from the value-added tax (VAT) rose 32.8 percent in February from a year earlier to 18.23 billion pesos.

Social security contributions surged 30.6 percent to 16.27 billion pesos, while corporate and personal income tax revenue jumped 44.2 percent last month to 12.76 billion pesos.

The government raised the floor for income tax eligibility by 20 percent as of March 1, partially satisfying demands from trade union leaders who want their workers exempted.

Argentina’s tax revenue totaled 47.28 billion pesos in February 2012.