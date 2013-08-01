FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Argentina says tax revenue jumps to 80 bln pesos in July
August 1, 2013 / 12:51 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Argentina says tax revenue jumps to 80 bln pesos in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 31 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenue in July totaled 80 billion pesos ($14.5 billion), rising 30.5 percent from the same month a year ago, President Cristina Fernandez said on Wednesday.

The figure came in above the median forecast of 77.7 billion pesos given by five local analysts in a Reuters poll. Fernandez said it was a record.

Argentine inflation is estimated by private economists at between 20 percent and 25 percent a year, meaning the increase in tax revenue is largely explained by price increases.

