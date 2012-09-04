FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 2:40 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Argentina's August tax revenue beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Tax take climbs 29 percent, higher than forecast

* Inflation estimated at over 20 pct seen boosting revenue

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Argentina’s August tax revenue surged 29.2 percent from a year earlier to 60.46 billion pesos ($13.0 billion), beating market expectations as the economy continues to grow, President Cristina Fernandez said on Monday.

The official tax take was forecast to come in at 58.94 billion pesos, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll among economic analysts.

“Tax revenue exceeded expectations and what was budgeted for,” the left-leaning Fernandez said during a speech to industry leaders, acknowledging a sharp economic slowdown after years of Chinese-style growth.

Tax revenue hit a record high in July, rising 28.2 percent from a year earlier to 61.32 billion pesos.

In the prior three months, tax revenue rose by less than 25 percent year-on-year, which many economists said was below the real inflation rate and reflected a slowdown in Latin America’s No. 3 economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
