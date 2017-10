BUENOS AIRES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Argentina’s December trade surplus widened by 61 percent to $529 million compared with a surplus of $329 million in the same month a year ago, the INDEC statistics institute said on Wednesday.

The 2012 trade surplus totaled $12.69 billion, up 27 percent from $10.01 billion in 2011. The government imposed tough import curbs in February 2012 to bolster the trade surplus and safeguard the country’s foreign currency reserves.