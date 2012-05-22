UPDATE 2-Argentina April trade surplus widens 23 pct on curbs

* Exports fell 6 pct yr/yr; imports shed 14 pct

* Trade surplus expanding after shrinking 2011, 2010

* New curbs begun in February push imports down

By Hilary Burke

BUENOS AIRES, May 22 (Reuters) - Argentina’s trade surplus expanded 23 percent in April from a year earlier after protectionist policies prompted the biggest decline in imports since October 2009.

Last month’s trade surplus totaled $1.83 billion , compared with $1.49 billion in April 2011, the INDEC national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Latin America’s No. 3 economy relies heavily on a robust trade surplus, which is used to help fatten central bank foreign reserves tapped to pay government debt. The government has also moved to curb imports to protect local jobs.

A new system for pre-approving nearly all purchases abroad was put into place on Feb. 1, and the country’s imports have fallen ever since. The European Union plans to fight Argentina’s policies at the World Trade Organization.

Last month, imports sank 14 percent to $4.86 billion, falling year-on-year for a third straight month.

“Imports of capital goods declined a very large 37 percent in April,” senior Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos wrote in a report. “This attests to the severity of the import restrictions implemented by the government and the likely slump in investment spending.”

“The inward-looking strategy may prove to be self-defeating over the medium term as it erodes the overall efficiency of the economy and contributes to keep inflation high by creating scarcity in products that do not have close domestic substitutes,” Ramos added.

Consumer goods sank 30 percent from April 2011, INDEC said.

Although imports fell generally, fuel and lubricant purchases from abroad surged 46 percent year-on-year in April. Argentina seized a controlling stake in top energy company YPF this month, citing underinvestment in exploration and the rising cost of fuel imports.

Last month, exports also fell, dipping 6 percent to $6.69 billion. This likely reflected a decline in soybean and corn output this season, as well as slackening Brazilian demand for Argentine cars and sluggish global growth.

President Cristina Fernandez said last week the trade surplus totaled $4.80 billion in the first four months of the year, hinting at the April figure.

The cumulative number marked a 57 percent increase from January-April 2011, INDEC said. Exports were up 4 percent in the same period, while imports were down 4 percent.

Argentina’s trade surplus shrank in 2010 and again in 2011. The protectionist policies have reversed this trend.