#Market News
September 25, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Argentina August trade surplus jumps as imports slip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Imports have fallen for seven consecutive months

* Gov’t trade curbs have sparked WTO complaints

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Argentina’s trade surplus doubled in August from a year ago as imports fell for a seventh straight month due to government curbs that have drawn complaints from trade partners, official data showed on Tuesday.

August’s surplus came in a shade below the $1.64 billion number announced by President Cristina Fernandez earlier this month. In August 2011, the trade surplus was $800 million.

Maintaining a healthy trade surplus is a pillar of Fernandez’s unorthodox economic policy and a tightening of import curbs that began early this year has yielded results.

However, Argentina is under fire for what many other countries regard as its protectionist policies and several key trading partners have filed complaints with the World Trade Organization.

Imports fell 17 percent year-on-year last month to $6.32 billion, while exports slipped by 6 percent to $7.95 billion, the government said.

The country’s trade surplus from January through August totaled $10.03 billion.

The cumulative figure showed a 38 percent increase from the same period of 2011, which most analysts attribute to the de facto import restrictions. Exports fell 1 percent from January through August while imports were down 7 percent.

