FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Argentina's Sept trade surplus falls 4.4 pct y/y, beats expectations
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina's Sept trade surplus falls 4.4 pct y/y, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Argentina’s trade surplus fell 4.4 percent in September from the same month a year earlier to $849 million, the government said on Tuesday, easily outperforming market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a trade surplus of $490 million.

Exports in September grew 3 percent to $6.995 billion, while imports increased 4 percent to $6.146 billion.

In the January to September period this year, exports climbed 4 percent to $63.479 billion and imports jumped a much larger 11 percent to $56.338 billion.

An overvalued peso and inflation estimated by private economists at about 25 percent have made imports more attractive to consumers, while business complains that President Cristina Fernandez’s policies discourage investment in manufacturing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.