(Adds forecast, comparative figure, exports and imports)

BUENOS AIRES, July 25 (Reuters) - Argentina registered a trade deficit of $748 million in June, the government statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday.

That compared to a Reuters forecast for a deficit of around $300 million, and a surplus of $174 million for June last year.

Exports registered $5.2 billion, while imports reached $5.9 billion in June 2017, Indec said. (Reporting by Buenos Aires bureau; Editing by Richard Chang)