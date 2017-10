BUENOS AIRES, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Argentina’s unemployment rate rose to 7.6 percent in the third quarter from 7.2 percent in the same period of 2011, the government’s statistics agency said on Monday.

Unemployment in Latin America’s No. 3 economy, where growth has slowed sharply this year, was 7.2 percent in the second quarter of 2012 as well. Monday’s result is the highest since the second quarter of 2010 when unemployment was 7.9 percent.