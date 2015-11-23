Argentina's electoral body election result shows trend

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Opposition challenger Mauricio Macri’s lead in Sunday’s presidential election marked a clear trend with returns in from nearly two-thirds of all polling stations, the head of the electoral authority said.

Macri has 53.46 percent of the vote while his ruling party rival Daniel Scioli has 46.54 percent with returns in from 66 percent of polling stations.

“Everything indicates that we are arriving at a percentage that shows a trend,” Alejandro Tullio, director of the National Electoral Directorate, said. (Editing by Richard Lough and Jonathan Oatis)