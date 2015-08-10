FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine bonds rise after presidential primary vote
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Argentine bonds rise after presidential primary vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Argentine bonds traded at a two-month high on Monday after party primary results showed ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli would struggle to win in the first round, meaning a run-off was likely against his more business-friendly rival.

Argentina’s defaulted 2033 U.S. dollar Discount bonds rose 1.41 percent to 100.842, Thomson Reuters data showed, their highest level since June 17.

U.S dollar-denominated Par bonds due in 2038 climbed 0.6 percent to strike a two-week high of 58.800 before easing off slightly.

“Bond prices will continue to rise as the market views positively the likely ballotage between Scioli and Mauricio Macri,” said Jorge Piedrahita, chief executive of brokerage firm Torino Capital.

Argentina’s primaries provide an accurate account of public opinion ahead of the first round of the election on Oct. 25, with voters able to nominate a candidate across party lines.

With 88 percent of votes counted, official results showed Scioli and the ruling Front for Victory winning 37.90 percent while Macri’s Let’s Change alliance secured 30.62 percent of votes.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Richard Lough; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.