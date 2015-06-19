UPDATE 1-Center-right Argentine candidate names loyalist as running mate

(Adds analyst comment, details of Scioli campaign, bond market context, byline)

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, June 19 (Reuters) - Argentine Senator Gabriela Michetti will be the running mate of presidential candidate Mauricio Macri, he said on Friday, defining the battle lines ahead of an October election that will pit the business-friendly duo against the current ruling party.

Macri, mayor of Buenos Aires, is second in the polls against front-runner Daniel Scioli, the provincial governor who this week picked a member of the inner circle of outgoing President Cristina Fernandez as his vice presidential candidate.

“My running mate will be Gabriela Michetti,” Macri said on Facebook.

The senator got her start in politics in 2003, years after being left in a wheelchair by an auto accident. A charismatic campaigner, the 50-year-old Michetti is popular among middle class voters and may attract support from outside Macri’s urban professional base.

“She’s a testament to the values we want to bring to politics,” he said.

Michetti has been a stalwart of Macri’s Republican Proposal (PRO) party during her 12 years in politics.

Scioli is from Fernandez’s Front for Victory party, although he has positioned himself as more orthodox on economic matters than the current leader. Fernandez’s heavy-handed trade and currency controls have slowed Latin America’s No. 3 economy to a crawl while double-digit inflation punishes consumers.

Fernandez is constitutionally barred from running for a third consecutive term in October. She is expected to try to remain influential after leaving the presidency in December, and could run for the top job again in four years.

Scioli’s choice of the president’s key legal advisor Carlos Zannini as his running mate was panned by markets as a sign Scioli’s orthodox leanings may be constrained by populist Fernandez. Argentine bond prices fell on the announcement of Zannini’s candidacy for the vice presidency.

“Argentina is headed towards a challenging and difficult transition,” said Eurasia Group analyst Daniel Kerner, adding that Scioli is likely to resist pressure from Fernandez to continue her policies and would be better positioned than Macri to manage the shift to a new government.

“The risk that he fails, however, is not trivial,” Kerner said.

The Michetti announcement was widely expected by the markets and did not move bond prices on Friday. (Additional reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Maximiliano Rizzi; editing by Andrew Hay)