Argentine ruling party candidate seeks first-round election victory
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
#Market News
October 25, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Argentine ruling party candidate seeks first-round election victory

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Hugh Bronstein and Richard Lough
    BUENOS AIRES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Argentines vote for a new
president on Sunday with outgoing leader Cristina Fernandez's
candidate the favorite to win despite deep divisions over her
brand of leftist populism, which has driven up inflation and
shackled the economy. 
    Polls show Daniel Scioli of the leftist Front for Victory
ruling party with a clear lead over his rivals, although he
cannot be sure of an outright win and may be forced into a
runoff vote next month. 
    Fernandez will step down with approval ratings near 50
percent, yet her eight years in power have polarized the nation.
    The fiery nationalist is adored by the poor and working
class for generous welfare handouts and protectionist policies
but reviled by others for suffocating the economy.
    The outcome of the election will determine the speed and
depth of reforms needed to kick-start growth, restore the
central bank's near-empty liquid reserves, narrow a yawning
fiscal deficit and tame high inflation.
    Scioli, a moderate within the broad Peronist movement that
dominates Argentine politics, plans to unravel some of
Fernandez's policies but pledges only gradual change and says he
will stick with her popular welfare programs.
    "We are what's known, and people are not in the mood for
experiments," Scioli said on Thursday, the last day of
campaigning.
    His rivals, center-right Mauricio Macri and centrist Sergio
Massa both promise to move faster to open up Latin America's
No.3 economy.
    To win outright on Sunday, Scioli needs 45 percent of votes,
or 40 percent with a 10 percentage point lead over his closest
challenger. Polls show him hovering near the 40 percent 
threshold and Macri approaching 30 percent.
    The election marks the end of 12 years of "Kirchnerismo"
covering the presidencies of Fernandez and her late husband and
predecessor, Nestor Kirchner. They are credited by supporters
with reviving growth, protecting Argentine industry and helping
the poor after a massive economic crisis in 2001-02.
    
    LOYALISTS
    Scioli owes much of his support to Fernandez loyalists. Yet,
a year ago the ruling party was mired in trouble. Argentina had
defaulted again on its debt, economic growth was in a tailspin
and hard currency was flying out the door in black market trade.
    In January, the murky death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman who
had leveled grave allegations against Fernandez shook the
government. She bounced back after a court threw out the dead
prosecutor's case and she spent heavily to reboot growth. 
    Wary of alienating Fernandez's supporters, Scioli warns
against abrupt change. He rejects fiscal austerity and a shock
devaluation and says monetary reform should be slow to avoid
hurting the poor. Privately, his close advisors sell a more
investor-friendly message
    Macri and Massa both promise to start work quickly on
dismantling trade and currency controls, and to improve the
accuracy of government economic data that experts say is often
fudged.
    It's a message that resonates with many voters, in
particular among the urban middle and upper classes. 
    "It's clear this country needs a change," said 54-year-old
Luis Sereno on the eve of the election. "A change from high
inflation and a change from Fernandez's confrontational style."
    All three candidates have tip-toed around the subject of
negotiations with U.S. creditors whose legal battle over unpaid
debt tipped Argentina back into default last year. But each team
says their candidate wants a deal that does not sell Argentina
short.    
    Voters will also elect some regional governors, half of the
lower house of Congress and a third of the Senate.   

 (Additional reporting by Jorge Otaola and Juliana Castilla;
Editing by Kieran Murray)

