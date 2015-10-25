FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 6-Argentina's Scioli leads election but opposition sees run-off
October 25, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 6-Argentina's Scioli leads election but opposition sees run-off

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds context)
    By Richard Lough and Hugh Bronstein
    BUENOS AIRES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's ruling party
candidate Daniel Scioli had a wide lead in Sunday's presidential
election, TV exit polls showed, but his main rival's party said
it was sure Scioli would fall short of an outright win and have
to face a run-off.
    The outcome of the election will shape how the South
American country tackles its economic woes, including high
inflation, a central bank running precariously low on dollars
and a sovereign debt default.
    Scioli promises he will make only gradual changes to
outgoing leader Cristina Fernandez's brand of leftist populism
while main pro-business opposition candidate Mauricio Macri
talks of swiftly dismantling her protectionist controls to open
up the ailing economy.  
    "There will be a run-off according to our data based on exit
polls," said Marcos Pena, Macri's chief campaign strategist.
    The electoral authority said early provisional results might
not be known until 11 p.m. (2200 ET).
    To win outright in the first round, Scioli needs 45 percent
of votes or 40 percent and a 10 percentage point lead over the
nearest rival. If he falls short of that, the two leading
candidates will face off in a second round next month.
    Alberto Perez, a central figure in Scioli's inner circle,
told reporters that unofficial numbers showed the candidate won
a "resounding victory" but he did not say if it was big enough
to avoid a second round.  
    Former powerboat champion Scioli draws much of his support
from poorer Argentines who credit Fernandez and her late husband
and predecessor Nestor Kirchner with an expansive welfare system
and lifting the economy out of a devastating 2001-2002
depression.
    "I want Scioli to win. Macri won't care about the people. He
has no idea what it is to be poor," said Carolina Carrizo, 28,
from the town of San Justo outside the capital, whose family has
lived off benefits since her husband hurt his back. 
    "I like how the country is doing at the moment and I think
Macri will reverse the progress." 
    
    DIVISIVE LEGACY
    Fernandez will step down with approval ratings near 50
percent, yet her eight years in power have been deeply divisive.
    Pre-election polls showed that Macri, the conservative mayor
of Buenos Aires and former president of the popular Boca Juniors
soccer club, has stronger support among the urban middle and
upper classes. 
    Macri is also favored by investors who are interested in
Argentina's vast energy and metal reserves but are deterred by
the stifling controls that Fernandez has placed on the economy.
    He and centrist Sergio Massa, who was in third place in
pre-election polls, both promised to work quickly on dismantling
trade and currency controls, and to improve the accuracy of
government economic data that experts say is often fudged. They
also vowed to tackle rising crime.
    "I'm fed up with the insecurity and of the government giving
hand-outs to delinquents who don't work," said saleswoman
Florencia Corbalen, echoing a common refrain among the
middle-class that Fernandez's welfare benefits have been too
generous.
    All three main candidates have tip-toed around the subject
of negotiations with U.S. creditors whose legal battle over
unpaid debt tipped Argentina back into default last year. But
each team says their candidate wants a deal that does not sell
Argentina short.
    The electoral authority said voter turnout was 79 percent.
    Voters also elected some regional governors, half of the
lower house of Congress and a third of the Senate on Sunday.
    Macri's camp said it was competing "vote for vote" against
the ruling party in Buenos Aires province, home to more than one
in three Argentines and where the ruling party had hoped to
install a close Fernandez ally.

    
 (Additional reporting by Hugh Bronstein,  Maximiliano Rizzi,
Juliana Castilla and Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Richard
Lough; Editing by Kieran Murray and Christian Plumb)

