REFILE-Argentina president-elect Macri urges central bank officials to step down

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 23 (Reuters) - President-elect Mauricio Macri urged patience from Argentines while he defines his economic strategy and called on officials in the central bank to step aside so that his government could nominate a team that it trusted.

“We hope they have the dignity and generosity to allow the new government to chose its path by letting us choose people in which I and all my team hold trust,” Macri told a news conference.

Macri said that his government would need to correct the errors of outgoing President Cristina Fernandez during her eight years in power, including capital controls on the over-inflated peso currency.