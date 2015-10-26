FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opposition candidate Macri takes early lead in Argentina election
#Market News
October 26, 2015

Opposition candidate Macri takes early lead in Argentina election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Pro-business opposition candidate Mauricio Macri took a shock early lead over the ruling party’s Daniel Scioli in Argentina’s presidential election on Sunday and they will almost certainly face each other in a run-off vote, partial results showed.

A provisional tally of 67 percent of ballots showed Macri with 36.24 percent support while Scioli had 34.70 percent.

The partial results show the election headed to a run-off vote on Nov. 2. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; writing by Richard Lough)

