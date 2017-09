BUENOS AIRES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentina’s opposition challenger Mauricio Macri leads ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli in the first partial count of votes in Sunday’s presidential election, according to the country’s electoral authority.

A provisional tally from 0.8 percent of polling stations showed Macri with 53.5 percent of votes and Scioli with 46.5 percent. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Mary Milliken)