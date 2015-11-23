FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's Macri says will seek Venezuela suspension from Mercosur
November 23, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina's Macri says will seek Venezuela suspension from Mercosur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Argentina’s President-Elect, Mauricio Macri, said on Monday he would seek Venezuela’s suspension from South America’s Mercosur trade bloc because of accusations of rights abuses committed by President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist government.

“It is evident that the bloc’s (democratic) clause should be invoked because the accusations are clear and without doubt, they are not made up,” Macri told reporters.

The democracy clause seeks to punish anti-democratic governments with isolation from the grouping. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; writing by Richard Lough Editing by W Simon)

