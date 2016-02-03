Argentina's Edenor says power rate hike won't bolster revenues

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Argentine power distributor Edenor has said that the jump in power rates announced last week will not significantly alter the firm’s revenue flows as the increase in tariff paid by the consumer replaces a government subsidy.

The energy ministry last week set new seasonal prices charged to distributors in the wholesale electricity market and ended subsidies to Edenor and Edesur, both of which serve the capital Buenos Aires and its metropolitan area.

It followed up on Friday with a new tariff structure for industrial and household consumers that could see the bills of some consumers jump six-fold.

In a notice to the market regulator CNV and Buenos Aires Stock Exchange dated Feb. 2, Edenor said: “First calculations indicate the effect of the said rate structure will not make a significant difference when compared with the previous system.”

Edenor’s share price fell a cumulated 6.8 percent on Monday and Tuesday to 12.4 pesos ($0.88) per share.

The federal government controls rates only in the capital and its suburbs, while provincial governments outside Buenos Aires set their own rates.

Rates in Greater Buenos Aires had been near frozen by past left-leaning governments for more than a decade to keep prices low, leaving the Treasury paying subsidies to generators, transmitters and distributors to keep them afloat.

The subsidies paid to power producers alone in 2015 amounted to 2 percentage points of national output, the energy minister of newly-elected President Mauricio Macri said last week. The minister said the new rate increase would save $4 billion in subsidies.

Local investment bank Puente on Wednesday said it maintained its neutral rating on Edenor’s shares, as well as an overweight position on the company’s EDNAR‘22 bond.

“We will monitor closely to see whether the company will need to incur additional debt to finance capital expenditure going forward,” Puente said in a briefing note.