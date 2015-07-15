Elliott's Singer says Argentina damaging itself, on "sad path"

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - Paul Singer, head of hedge fund Elliott Management, said Wednesday that Argentina was imposing more damage on itself by not paying bondholders and that the country was on a “sad path.”

“They are imposing damage on themselves way out of proportion” with paying the debt costs, Singer said at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York.

Through its NML Capital affiliate, Elliott has been leading a group of investors, also including Aurelius Capital Management, seeking full repayment on Argentine bonds they own. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)