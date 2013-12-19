FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina threatens to take over power firms after blackouts
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2013 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

Argentina threatens to take over power firms after blackouts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Argentina on Thursday threatened to take control of utility firms Edenor and Edesur after power outages blanketed large swaths of the capital and surrounding areas just ahead of the South American summer.

“If they are not willing to give people the service they deserve, we will be willing to take over that service,” said cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich.

Edesur is controlled by Endesa, a subsidiary of Italy’s biggest utility, <Enel ENEI.MI>. Edenor is owned by the Argentine firm Pampa Energia .

Capitanich said the government of President Cristina Fernandez has ordered the companies to “immediately” solve the problems behind the blackouts, which started when temperatures around Buenos Aires rose in recent days.

Following the government’s warning, shares in Edenor fell 7.75 percent to 2.5 pesos on the Buenos Aires stock exchange.

Fernandez has nationalized several firms providing public services during her term, including a water distribution company.

The firms could not be reached for immediate comment on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.