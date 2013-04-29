FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil workers end strike in Argentina's Santa Cruz province
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2013 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

Oil workers end strike in Argentina's Santa Cruz province

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, April 29 (Reuters) - Workers at three oil fields in Argentina’s top energy-producing province of Santa Cruz ended a four-day old strike on Monday, said a union official.

The work stoppage was called on Thursday by workers demanding that an election be held to choose new leaders for the province’s Private Oil and Gas Workers’ Union.

On Sunday night a local court ordered a union leadership vote to be held.

“An election has been set for September, so the strike is being lifted,” union leader Cesar Alvarez told Reuters.

The southern province of Santa Cruz accounts for about 20 percent of Argentina’s crude oil production.

The strike halted operations at the Canadon Seco, Pico Truncado and Las Heras fields, affecting state-controlled Argentine company YPF, China’s Sinopec Group, and Pan American Energy (PAE), in which BP has a 60 percent stake.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.