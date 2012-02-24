UPDATE 1-Argentine provinces demand 15 percent energy boost

* Energy firms given two years to increase production

* Argentine provinces could strip them of concessions

* Demands made as dispute between gov’t and YPF heats up (Adds information from YPF)

By Magdalena Morales

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Argentine provinces demanded on Friday that energy firms present investment plans to raise oil and natural gas output by at least 15 percent in the next two years, threatening to take away their concessions if they do not comply.

The requirement is aimed mainly at YPF, the country’s biggest energy company, which is controlled by Spain’s Repsol and has come under government fire for not investing enough to sustain production - which the company disputes.

Chubut’s governor, Martin Buzzi, an ally of center-left President Cristina Fernandez, said energy firms must invest or risk having their concessions rescinded.

“We’re demanding and asking for an increase of 15 percent in output,” Buzzi said after a meeting of officials from the country’s 10 energy-producing provinces.

Companies must submit their investment plans in the coming weeks to the provinces, which have control over the natural resources in their respective districts and stand to gain from increased production through extra royalties.

Argentina’s economy has boomed in most of the last nine years, fueling demand for energy in a context of sagging private investment. The country has had to spend billions of dollars to import fuel, which has cut into its crucial trade surplus.

A hefty trade surplus has helped increase foreign currency reserves, which the government plans to use to pay debt in 2012 for a third straight year.

Argentina’s crude oil and natural gas reserves sank 15 percent and 31 percent, respectively, between 2007 and 2010. Many analysts blame government price controls for discouraging private spending on exploration and production.

YPF HITS BACK

Buzzi said Chubut could strip YPF of its concessions in the province because he said it is not fulfilling its investment commitments. Chubut produces nearly 30 percent of Argentina’s oil.

In contrast, he said other energy firms - Pan American Energy, Tecpetrol and Capsa - are sticking to their pledges.

The threat comes at a time of deteriorating relations between YPF and the federal government, which has accused YPF and others of overcharging for diesel and failing to supply the market adequately with fuels.

YPF defended its policies in a statement sent to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange on Friday, saying its ratio of production to reserves of both crude oil and natural gas is higher than that of other companies operating in Argentina.

The company said lower production of both fuels last year was due to protracted labor disputes in the energy-rich Patagonia region, which cut output by 9.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

At the same time, YPF complained that in the last month it has had difficulty getting government authorization to buy dollars on the local foreign-exchange market to pay for imports. It said it also had problems importing goods that would be essential for advancing with investments.

Argentina’s government imposed a new system to preapprove nearly all imports starting Feb. 1, raising fears among business leaders that this could disrupt local production. (Additional reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Alejandro Lifschitz and Hilary Burke; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa Shumaker)