Energy workers strike in Argentina's Santa Cruz province
April 25, 2013 / 10:56 PM / 4 years ago

Energy workers strike in Argentina's Santa Cruz province

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, April 25 (Reuters) - Energy workers went on strike on Thursday at three oil fields in Argentina’s Santa Cruz province, which produces about 20 percent of the country’s crude oil, a trade union official said.

The protest over internal union politics was launched by the Santa Cruz Private Oil and Gas Workers’ Union.

“The strike is for an indefinite amount of time. Workers ... are asking for elections to be held,” said Ruben Retamoso, a union representative.

The strike was launched at the Canadon Seco, Pico Truncado and Las Heras fields, affecting state-controlled Argentine company YPF, China’s Sinopec Group, and Pan American Energy (PAE), in which BP has a 60 percent stake.

Officials at YPF declined to comment on the strike, while at the Buenos Aires offices of Sinopec and PAE, no one was immediately available to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
