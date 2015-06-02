FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Argentina says Russian driller ERIELL plans local operations
June 2, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Argentina says Russian driller ERIELL plans local operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects May 18 story to remove erroneous reference from Industry Ministry statement to Gazprombank as majority shareholder in Eriell)

BUENOS AIRES, May 18 (Reuters) - The Argentine government said on Monday that Russian oilfield service group ERIELL had declared its intention to establish drilling operations in the South American country this year.

Argentina sits atop some of the world’s biggest shale oil and gas resources but years of under-investment in the energy sector have made the country a net energy importer.

A statement released by the Argentine industry ministry said ERIELL’s vice president Zemfira Djemilava met Industry Minister Debora Giorgi in Buenos Aires and would later hold discussions with YPF, Pan American Energy and Pluspetrol.

Representatives of ERIELL were not immediately available for comment.

President Cristina Fernandez’s heavy-handed trade and currency controls have scared companies out of making anything but foothold investments in what is viewed as one of the biggest shale reserves in the Western Hemisphere. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by David Gregorio)

