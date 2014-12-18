FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon Mobil says strikes more shale oil, gas again in Argentine region
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Exxon Mobil says strikes more shale oil, gas again in Argentine region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil has struck non-conventional oil and gas at a second well in Argentina’s Neuquen province, the company said on Thursday, referring to a region that sits atop Vaca Muerta, one of the world’s largest shale resources.

Exxon said the well produced a flow rate of 448 barrels per day of oil and 1 million cubic feet of gas per day in the first test.

“Our second well is flowing at levels which position it as one of the best in the (Vaca Muerta) formation,” said Stephen Greenlee, president of Exxon Mobil Exploration Company in a statement.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.