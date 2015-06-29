UK says Argentine plans to seize Falklands oil driller assets 'unlawful'

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday any attempt by Argentina to seize the assets of oil drillers operating in the disputed Falkand Islands would be unlawful.

Buenos Aires said it would pursue a local judge’s order against six firms. On Saturday, a federal judge in Tierra del Fuego ordered the seizure of $156 million in bank accounts, boats and other property belonging to six European and U.S. oil companies operating in the islands. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)