BUENOS AIRES, March 15 (Reuters) - Argentina will take legal action against any companies involved in oil exploration in the Falkland Islands, Foreign Minister Hector Timerman said on Thursday.

British explorer Rockhopper has been seeking a partner to invest in the $2 billion Sea Lion project. Borders & Southern and Falkand Oil & Gas are both set to drill wells to the south of the islands later this year.

Timerman, during a news conference, called the activities “illegal” and “illegitimate”.